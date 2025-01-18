Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-13, Jacksonville 10-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Jacksonville is 4-0 against Cent. Arkansas since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Swisher Gym. The Bears are crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Dolphins will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

On Thursday, Jacksonville didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against N. Alabama, but they still walked away with a 64-60 victory.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas came up short against North Florida on Thursday and fell 92-80.

Jacksonville's win bumped their record up to 10-7. As for Cent. Arkansas, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-13.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Jacksonville has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Jacksonville didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Cent. Arkansas when the teams last played back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with a 59-55 victory. Does Jacksonville have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cent. Arkansas turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Jacksonville has won all of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last 3 years.