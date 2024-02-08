Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 8-17, Jacksonville 11-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Cent. Arkansas has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Jacksonville Dolphins will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swisher Gym. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Cent. Arkansas fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Hatters on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 73-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hatters.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Jacksonville and the Bisons on Saturday hardly resembled the 62-59 effort from their previous meeting. The Dolphins fell just short of the Bisons by a score of 84-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though they lost, Jacksonville smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lipscomb only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

The Bears have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season. As for the Dolphins, they dropped their record down to 11-12 with that loss, which was their ninth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cent. Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cent. Arkansas is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Odds

Jacksonville is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jacksonville has won all of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last 2 years.