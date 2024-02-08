Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 8-17, Jacksonville 11-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Cent. Arkansas has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Jacksonville Dolphins will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swisher Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Cent. Arkansas fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Hatters on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 73-62 to the Hatters.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Jacksonville and the Bisons on Saturday hardly resembled the 62-59 effort from their previous meeting. The Dolphins fell just short of the Bisons by a score of 84-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though they lost, Jacksonville smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lipscomb only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

The Bears have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season. As for the Dolphins, they dropped their record down to 11-12 with that defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cent. Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cent. Arkansas came up short against the Dolphins in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 74-64. Can Cent. Arkansas avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Jacksonville has won all of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last 2 years.