Halftime Report

Jacksonville is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 37-32 lead against Kennesaw State.

Jacksonville came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: Kennesaw State 12-6, Jacksonville 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Jacksonville will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Jacksonville Dolphins and the Kennesaw State Owls will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Swisher Gym. Jacksonville might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Thursday.

Jacksonville's three-game losing streak finally came to an end. They skirted past the Royals 79-77. The over/under was set at 155.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Kennesaw State's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell 84-75 to the Ospreys. Kennesaw State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Dolphins pushed their record up to 10-8 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.4 points per game. As for the Owls, their loss dropped their record down to 12-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jacksonville came up short against Kennesaw State in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 81-68. Will Jacksonville have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Kennesaw State is a 4.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Series History

Jacksonville has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Kennesaw State.