Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: Kennesaw State 12-6, Jacksonville 10-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Kennesaw State is 2-8 against Jacksonville since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Swisher Gym. Kennesaw State is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored Kennesaw State on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 84-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ospreys.

Jacksonville can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Royals and snuck past 79-77. The over/under was set at 155.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Owls' defeat dropped their record down to 12-6. As for the Dolphins, their victory bumped their record up to 10-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kennesaw State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kennesaw State was able to grind out a solid win over Jacksonville when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 81-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kennesaw State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Jacksonville has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Kennesaw State.