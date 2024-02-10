Who's Playing
N. Alabama Lions @ Jacksonville Dolphins
Current Records: N. Alabama 12-12, Jacksonville 12-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
Jacksonville will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the N. Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Swisher Gym. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Thursday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Dolphins beat the Bears 59-55.
Meanwhile, N. Alabama waltzed into their matchup on Thursday with four straight wins but they left with five. They came out on top against the Ospreys by a score of 79-74.
The victory got the Dolphins back to even at 12-12. As for the Lions, the victory also got them back to even at 12-12.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Jacksonville ended up a good deal behind the Lions when the teams last played back in January of 2023, losing 80-62. Will Jacksonville have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
N. Alabama is a slight 1-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 142 points.
Series History
N. Alabama has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Jacksonville.
- Jan 26, 2023 - N. Alabama 80 vs. Jacksonville 62
- Feb 03, 2022 - Jacksonville 56 vs. N. Alabama 50
- Jan 23, 2021 - N. Alabama 76 vs. Jacksonville 54
- Jan 22, 2021 - N. Alabama 82 vs. Jacksonville 81
- Feb 01, 2020 - Jacksonville 85 vs. N. Alabama 83
- Jan 02, 2020 - N. Alabama 62 vs. Jacksonville 57
- Feb 26, 2019 - N. Alabama 69 vs. Jacksonville 55
- Jan 16, 2019 - N. Alabama 91 vs. Jacksonville 88