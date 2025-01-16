Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: N. Alabama 11-6, Jacksonville 9-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the N. Alabama Lions and the Jacksonville Dolphins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swisher Gym. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

N. Alabama will bounce into Thursday's contest after (finally) beating Stetson, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. N. Alabama took their game on Saturday with ease, bagging a 92-64 win over Stetson. With the Lions ahead 47-26 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

N. Alabama smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-75 victory over the Colonels.

N. Alabama has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for Jacksonville, their win bumped their record up to 9-7.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: N. Alabama hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Jacksonville, though, as they've been averaging 15.2. Given N. Alabama's sizable advantage in that area, Jacksonville will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, N. Alabama is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

N. Alabama is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

N. Alabama has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Jacksonville.