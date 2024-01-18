Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: Queens 7-11, Jacksonville 9-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Queens has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Queens Royals and the Jacksonville Dolphins will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swisher Gym. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, the Royals lost to the Hatters at home by a decisive 84-66 margin.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a 82-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ospreys. Jacksonville has not had much luck with North Florida recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though they lost, Jacksonville were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as North Florida only pulled down two offensive rebounds.

The Royals have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season. As for the Dolphins, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 9-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Queens have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Queens came up short against Jacksonville in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 77-70. Can Queens avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.