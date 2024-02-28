Who's Playing
Stetson Hatters @ Jacksonville Dolphins
Current Records: Stetson 18-11, Jacksonville 14-14
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
Stetson has enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Jacksonville Dolphins will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Swisher Gym. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
We saw a pretty high 161.5-over/under line set for Stetson's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against the Owls by a score of 84-72 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, after a 82-74 finish the last time they played, Jacksonville and the Ospreys decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Dolphins walked away with a 62-50 victory over the Ospreys on Friday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 12 to 1 on the offensive boards, as Jacksonville did.
The Hatters are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-11 record this season. As for the Dolphins, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-14.
The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Jacksonville is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are10-15-1 against the spread overall, but a solid 7-3 when playing at home.
Stetson strolled past the Dolphins in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 71-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stetson since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Jacksonville is a slight 1-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 136.5 points.
Series History
Jacksonville and Stetson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Stetson 71 vs. Jacksonville 55
- Feb 09, 2023 - Stetson 70 vs. Jacksonville 67
- Jan 05, 2023 - Stetson 73 vs. Jacksonville 61
- Feb 16, 2022 - Jacksonville 67 vs. Stetson 45
- Jan 11, 2022 - Jacksonville 57 vs. Stetson 50
- Feb 20, 2021 - Jacksonville 86 vs. Stetson 82
- Feb 19, 2021 - Stetson 91 vs. Jacksonville 75
- Feb 29, 2020 - Jacksonville 53 vs. Stetson 52
- Jan 18, 2020 - Stetson 64 vs. Jacksonville 59
- Feb 13, 2019 - Jacksonville 93 vs. Stetson 70