Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: Stetson 18-11, Jacksonville 14-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Stetson has enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Jacksonville Dolphins will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Swisher Gym. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 161.5-over/under line set for Stetson's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against the Owls by a score of 84-72 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, after a 82-74 finish the last time they played, Jacksonville and the Ospreys decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Dolphins walked away with a 62-50 victory over the Ospreys on Friday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 12 to 1 on the offensive boards, as Jacksonville did.

The Hatters are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-11 record this season. As for the Dolphins, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-14.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Jacksonville is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are10-15-1 against the spread overall, but a solid 7-3 when playing at home.

Stetson strolled past the Dolphins in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 71-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stetson since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Jacksonville is a slight 1-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Jacksonville and Stetson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.