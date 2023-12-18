Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-5, Jacksonville 7-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will be home for the holidays to greet the UL Monroe Warhawks at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday at Swisher Gym. The timing is sure in Jacksonville's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while UL Monroe has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 25 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact Jacksonville proved on Thursday. They blew past the Eagles, posting a 91-54 win at home. With Jacksonville ahead 47-27 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The experts predicted a close game on Thursday and a win for UL Monroe, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a painful 97-73 loss at the hands of the Cardinals.

The Dolphins' win bumped their record up to 7-4. As for the Warhawks, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jacksonville was able to grind out a solid win over UL Monroe in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, winning 66-55. Does Jacksonville have another victory up their sleeve, or will UL Monroe turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.