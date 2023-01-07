Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Jacksonville State

Current Records: Bellarmine 6-10; Jacksonville State 7-9

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Gamecocks and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jacksonville State won both of their matches against Bellarmine last season (65-60 and 82-67) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 75-41, which was the final score in Jacksonville State's tilt against the Liberty Flames on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine was just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 75-74 to the Queens University Royals.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Jacksonville State is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Odds

The Gamecocks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jacksonville State have won both of the games they've played against Bellarmine in the last nine years.