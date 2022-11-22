Who's Playing

Elon @ Jacksonville State

Current Records: Elon 1-4; Jacksonville State 1-2

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Elon Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jacksonville State will be hoping to build upon the 93-81 win they picked up against Elon when they previously played in November of last year.

It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 104-62 bruising that the Gamecocks suffered against the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Friday. Juwan Perdue (13 points), Amanze Ngumezi (13 points), and Demaree King (12 points) were the top scorers for Jacksonville State.

Meanwhile, Elon received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 74-63 to the NC State Wolfpack. One thing holding Elon back was the mediocre play of Zac Ervin, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.