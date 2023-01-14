Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Jacksonville State

Current Records: Jacksonville 9-7; Jacksonville State 8-10

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are 1-3 against the Jacksonville Dolphins since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Gamecocks and Jacksonville will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5 p.m. ET at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jacksonville State will be strutting in after a win while Jacksonville will be stumbling in from a loss.

The North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Jacksonville State proved too difficult a challenge. Jacksonville State took their matchup against the Ospreys 72-63.

Meanwhile, the game between the Dolphins and the Kennesaw State Owls on Thursday was not particularly close, with Jacksonville falling 81-68.

The Gamecocks' victory brought them up to 8-10 while Jacksonville's defeat pulled them down to 9-7. Jacksonville State is 2-5 after wins this year, and Jacksonville is 5-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville have won three out of their last four games against Jacksonville State.