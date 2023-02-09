Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Jacksonville State

Current Records: Kennesaw State 18-7; Jacksonville State 10-15

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Jacksonville State and the Kennesaw State Owls will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Gamecocks came up short against the Bellarmine Knights on Saturday, falling 71-64.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 77-74 to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

Jacksonville State is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-9 ATS when expected to lose.

Jacksonville State didn't have too much trouble with Kennesaw State at home when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 78-67. The Gamecocks' victory shoved the Owls out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Odds

The Owls are a 4-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jacksonville State have won both of the games they've played against Kennesaw State in the last nine years.