Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Jacksonville State

Current Records: Kennesaw State 18-7; Jacksonville State 10-15

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Gamecocks and the Kennesaw State Owls will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Jacksonville State came up short against the Bellarmine Knights this past Saturday, falling 71-64.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Kennesaw State as they fell 77-74 to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels this past Saturday.

Jacksonville State had enough points to win and then some against Kennesaw State when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their matchup 78-67. Jacksonville State's victory shoved the Owls out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville State have won both of the games they've played against Kennesaw State in the last nine years.