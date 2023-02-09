Who's Playing
Kennesaw State @ Jacksonville State
Current Records: Kennesaw State 18-7; Jacksonville State 10-15
What to Know
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Gamecocks and the Kennesaw State Owls will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Jacksonville State came up short against the Bellarmine Knights this past Saturday, falling 71-64.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Kennesaw State as they fell 77-74 to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels this past Saturday.
Jacksonville State had enough points to win and then some against Kennesaw State when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their matchup 78-67. Jacksonville State's victory shoved the Owls out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama
Series History
Jacksonville State have won both of the games they've played against Kennesaw State in the last nine years.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Jacksonville State 78 vs. Kennesaw State 67
- Jan 27, 2022 - Jacksonville State 70 vs. Kennesaw State 64