Who's Playing
Liberty @ Jacksonville State
Current Records: Liberty 21-7; Jacksonville State 11-17
What to Know
An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Liberty Flames at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jacksonville State should still be feeling good after a win, while Liberty will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Gamecocks beat the Queens University Royals 76-69 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Liberty came up short against the Kennesaw State Owls on Thursday, falling 88-81.
Jacksonville State took a serious blow against Liberty in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 75-41. Maybe Jacksonville State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Jacksonville State and Liberty both have one win in their last two games.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Liberty 75 vs. Jacksonville State 41
- Jan 29, 2022 - Jacksonville State 77 vs. Liberty 67