Who's Playing

Liberty @ Jacksonville State

Current Records: Liberty 21-7; Jacksonville State 11-17

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Liberty Flames at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jacksonville State should still be feeling good after a win, while Liberty will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Gamecocks beat the Queens University Royals 76-69 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Liberty came up short against the Kennesaw State Owls on Thursday, falling 88-81.

Jacksonville State took a serious blow against Liberty in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 75-41. Maybe Jacksonville State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville State and Liberty both have one win in their last two games.