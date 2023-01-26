Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Jacksonville State

Current Records: Lipscomb 13-8; Jacksonville State 8-13

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Lipscomb Bisons will be on the road. Lipscomb and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Bisons will be strutting in after a win while Jacksonville State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Lipscomb made easy work of the Bellarmine Knights on Saturday and carried off a 69-49 victory.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 87-81 to the Stetson Hatters.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Lipscomb is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Bisons ended up a good deal behind the Gamecocks when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 78-67. Can Lipscomb avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Bisons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jacksonville State have won both of the games they've played against Lipscomb in the last nine years.