Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Jacksonville State

Current Records: Little Rock 3-7; Jacksonville State 5-5

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will stay at home another game and welcome the Little Rock Trojans at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

The Gamecocks simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the Reinhardt Eagles at home 97-63.

Meanwhile, Little Rock made easy work of the Philander Smith Panthers on Monday and carried off an 83-54 victory.

Their wins bumped Jacksonville State to 5-5 and Little Rock to 3-7. Both Jacksonville State and Little Rock have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.