Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Jacksonville State

Current Records: North Alabama 8-5; Jacksonville State 7-6

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are 4-0 against the North Alabama Lions since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. Jacksonville State and North Alabama will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Gamecocks won both of their matches against North Alabama last season (65-55 and 69-52) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Jacksonville State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 78-73 win.

Meanwhile, North Alabama was completely in charge last week, breezing past the Williams Baptist Eagles 83-45 at home.

Jacksonville State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Jacksonville State, who are 5-6 against the spread.

Jacksonville State is now 7-6 while North Alabama sits at 8-5. Jacksonville State is 2-4 after wins this year, the Lions 4-3.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gamecocks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Jacksonville State have won all of the games they've played against North Alabama in the last eight years.