Who's Playing
North Alabama @ Jacksonville State
Current Records: North Alabama 8-5; Jacksonville State 7-6
What to Know
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are 4-0 against the North Alabama Lions since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Gamecocks and North Alabama will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jacksonville State won both of their matches against the Lions last season (65-55 and 69-52) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Jacksonville State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 78-73 win.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for North Alabama at home against the Williams Baptist Eagles last week as the team secured an 83-45 victory.
Jacksonville State is now 7-6 while North Alabama sits at 8-5. The Gamecocks are 2-4 after wins this year, North Alabama 4-3.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama
Series History
Jacksonville State have won all of the games they've played against North Alabama in the last eight years.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Jacksonville State 69 vs. North Alabama 52
- Jan 08, 2022 - Jacksonville State 65 vs. North Alabama 55
- Dec 18, 2018 - Jacksonville State 64 vs. North Alabama 50
- Dec 01, 2018 - Jacksonville State 76 vs. North Alabama 65