Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Jacksonville State

Current Records: North Alabama 8-5; Jacksonville State 7-6

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are 4-0 against the North Alabama Lions since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Gamecocks and North Alabama will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jacksonville State won both of their matches against the Lions last season (65-55 and 69-52) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Jacksonville State didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 78-73 win.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for North Alabama at home against the Williams Baptist Eagles last week as the team secured an 83-45 victory.

Jacksonville State is now 7-6 while North Alabama sits at 8-5. The Gamecocks are 2-4 after wins this year, North Alabama 4-3.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville State have won all of the games they've played against North Alabama in the last eight years.