Who's Playing

North Florida @ Jacksonville State

Current Records: North Florida 7-9; Jacksonville State 7-10

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic Sun battle as the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the North Florida Ospreys will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between Jacksonville State and the Bellarmine Knights on Saturday was not particularly close, with the Gamecocks falling 75-62.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" North Florida with an 82-57 beatdown courtesy of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Jacksonville State is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Jacksonville State is now 7-10 while North Florida sits at 7-9. The Gamecocks are 4-5 after losses this season, the Ospreys 5-3.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.56

Odds

The Gamecocks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Jacksonville State and North Florida both have one win in their last two games.