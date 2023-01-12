Who's Playing
North Florida @ Jacksonville State
Current Records: North Florida 7-9; Jacksonville State 7-10
What to Know
Get ready for an Atlantic Sun battle as the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the North Florida Ospreys will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The game between Jacksonville State and the Bellarmine Knights on Saturday was not particularly close, with the Gamecocks falling 75-62.
Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" North Florida with an 82-57 beatdown courtesy of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Jacksonville State is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
Jacksonville State is now 7-10 while North Florida sits at 7-9. The Gamecocks are 4-5 after losses this season, the Ospreys 5-3.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.56
Odds
The Gamecocks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Jacksonville State and North Florida both have one win in their last two games.
- Feb 03, 2022 - North Florida 88 vs. Jacksonville State 76
- Nov 21, 2018 - Jacksonville State 83 vs. North Florida 78