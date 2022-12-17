Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Charleston Southern 3-6; Jacksonville 5-3

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Swisher Gym. Charleston Southern will be strutting in after a win while the Dolphins will be stumbling in from a loss.

Jacksonville suffered a grim 81-53 defeat to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Buccaneers proved too difficult a challenge. Charleston Southern came out on top in a nail-biter against Tennessee State, sneaking past 91-87. It took five tries, but Charleston Southern can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

The Dolphins are now 5-3 while Charleston Southern sits at 3-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Jacksonville enters the matchup with only 58.9 points allowed per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Buccaneers are stumbling into the game with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.