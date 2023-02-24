Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 18-12; Jacksonville 13-15

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Swisher Gym. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Jacksonville was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 63-61 to the Bellarmine Knights.

Meanwhile, the game between Eastern Kentucky and the North Florida Ospreys on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Colonels falling 77-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Jacksonville had enough points to win and then some against Eastern Kentucky when the two teams previously met in February of last year, taking their matchup 81-68. Will Jacksonville repeat their success, or does Eastern Kentucky have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Kentucky have won two out of their last three games against Jacksonville.