Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Lipscomb 9-7; Jacksonville 8-6

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Lipscomb Bisons and the Jacksonville Dolphins at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Swisher Gym. Lipscomb should still be feeling good after a big win, while Jacksonville will be looking to get back in the win column.

The North Alabama Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Bisons proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went Lipscomb's way against North Alabama as they made off with an 86-62 victory.

Meanwhile, the contest between Jacksonville and the Stetson Hatters on Thursday was not particularly close, with the Dolphins falling 73-61.

Lipscomb is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Lipscomb, who are 7-6 against the spread.

Lipscomb is now 9-7 while Jacksonville sits at 8-6. Lipscomb is 4-4 after wins this year, and Jacksonville is 4-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Lipscomb have won ten out of their last 15 games against Jacksonville.