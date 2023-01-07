Who's Playing
Lipscomb @ Jacksonville
Current Records: Lipscomb 9-7; Jacksonville 8-6
What to Know
An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Lipscomb Bisons and the Jacksonville Dolphins at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Swisher Gym. Lipscomb should still be feeling good after a big win, while Jacksonville will be looking to get back in the win column.
The North Alabama Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Bisons proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went Lipscomb's way against North Alabama as they made off with an 86-62 victory.
Meanwhile, the contest between Jacksonville and the Stetson Hatters on Thursday was not particularly close, with the Dolphins falling 73-61.
Lipscomb is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Lipscomb, who are 7-6 against the spread.
Lipscomb is now 9-7 while Jacksonville sits at 8-6. Lipscomb is 4-4 after wins this year, and Jacksonville is 4-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Dolphins are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Lipscomb have won ten out of their last 15 games against Jacksonville.
- Jan 27, 2022 - Jacksonville 66 vs. Lipscomb 59
- Feb 13, 2021 - Lipscomb 71 vs. Jacksonville 69
- Feb 12, 2021 - Jacksonville 66 vs. Lipscomb 60
- Feb 20, 2020 - Lipscomb 68 vs. Jacksonville 67
- Jan 23, 2020 - Jacksonville 89 vs. Lipscomb 85
- Feb 09, 2019 - Lipscomb 86 vs. Jacksonville 77
- Jan 05, 2019 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Jacksonville 74
- Mar 01, 2018 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Jacksonville 62
- Feb 08, 2018 - Lipscomb 82 vs. Jacksonville 59
- Jan 13, 2018 - Jacksonville 87 vs. Lipscomb 69
- Feb 18, 2017 - Lipscomb 81 vs. Jacksonville 69
- Jan 19, 2017 - Lipscomb 112 vs. Jacksonville 95
- Mar 01, 2016 - Lipscomb 92 vs. Jacksonville 89
- Feb 11, 2016 - Lipscomb 93 vs. Jacksonville 92
- Jan 16, 2016 - Jacksonville 76 vs. Lipscomb 73