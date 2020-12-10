The Jacksonville Dolphins will host the New Orleans Privateers in a college basketball matchup on Thursday at Swisher Gym for a 5 p.m. ET tip as part of the 2020 Dolphin Classic. The Dolphins will represent the Atlantic Sun and are off to a 4-2 start overall, while the Privateers play out of the Southland and are 1-4 on the season. Both programs are coming off losing records last season with Jacksonville going 14-18 and New Orleans going 9-21.

However, Tony Jasick of Jacksonville and Mark Slessinger of New Orleans are both veteran head coaches who are hoping to turn things around in 2020-21 and they're both searching for a needed non-conference win to boost confidence on Thursday. The Dolphins are 6.5-point home favorites with the over-under for total points at 142 in the latest Jacksonville vs. New Orleans odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Here are several college basketball odds for New Orleans vs. Jacksonville:

Jacksonville vs. New Orleans spread: Jacksonville -6.5

Jacksonville vs. New Orleans over-under: 142 points

Jacksonville vs. New Orleans money line: Jacksonville -300, New Orleans +240

What you need to know about Jacksonville



Jacksonville's two losses so far this season have come at Georgia and at home against a solid Campbell squad, but it also got a strong victory over Southern Miss and would like to add another Division I victory on Thursday. Dontarius James is a Xavier transfer and his Jacksonville career is off to a great start.

James is averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 46.5 percent from the 3-point line. The Dolphins have also gotten supplemental scoring from Diante Wood (13.7 ppg) and Tyreese Davis (12.8 ppg), who redshirted last year after being names Atlantic Sun All-Freshman the year prior. Jacksonville shoots 37.9 percent from the 3-point line as a team.

What you need to know about New Orleans

The Privateers began their season with losses at BYU and Texas A&M and also sandwiched losses to Louisiana and Campbell around a win against Florida National University. Offensively, they've struggled from beyond the arc (26.0 percent) and with turnovers (20.2 per game), but Troy Green and Damion Rosser gives them two big guards that will be difficult for schools of a more similar skill level to match up with.

Green is averaging 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while Rosser 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest. They'll need that pair to attack the rim and get to the foul line in order to help make up for a core that plays with a size deficit. Nobody in their regular rotation is taller than 6-foot-6.

