Who's Playing

North Florida @ Jacksonville

Current Records: North Florida 8-14; Jacksonville 12-9

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins won both of their matches against the North Florida Ospreys last season (54-51 and 71-39) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Jacksonville and North Florida will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Swisher Gym. The Dolphins should still be riding high after a win, while the Ospreys will be looking to right the ship.

Jacksonville netted a 74-64 victory over the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the contest between North Florida and the North Alabama Lions on Saturday was not particularly close, with North Florida falling 91-78.

Jacksonville is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Dolphins' victory brought them up to 12-9 while the Ospreys' defeat pulled them down to 8-14. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Jacksonville is stumbling into the game with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.7 on average. North Floridas have had an even harder time: they are 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Florida have won ten out of their last 16 games against Jacksonville.