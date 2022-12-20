Teams trending in opposite directions meet when the Jacksonville Dolphins battle the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in non-conference college basketball action on Tuesday. The Dolphins (6-3), who placed second in the Atlantic Sun Conference East Division at 11-5 and were 21-10 overall last season, have won three of four and six of the past eight games. The Warhawks (4-8), who took 11th in the Sun Belt at 5-13 and were 13-18 overall, have lost two of three and seven of the past nine games. UL-Monroe is 4-1 on its home court, while Jacksonville is 2-3 on the road.

Tip-off from Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Jacksonville leads the all-time series 1-0. The Dolphins are 7-point favorites in the latest Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 131.5. Before making any UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 19-12 roll on all-top rated CBB picks, returning more than $200. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe:

Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe spread: Jacksonville -7

Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe over/under: 131.5 points

JAC: The Dolphins are 6-1-1 against the spread in their last eight games following an ATS loss

ULM: The Warhawks are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 home games against a team with a losing road record

Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Jacksonville can cover

The Dolphins are led by senior guard Kevion Nolan, who has reached double-digit scoring in six of the past seven games. In Saturday's win over Charleston Southern, Nolan poured in 15 points and dished out six assists. It was the fourth time this season he had scored 15 or more points. For the season, he is averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He is among the team leaders in free-throw shooting, connecting on 83.3% of his foul shots.

Junior forward Mike Marsh is a question mark for the game. He was injured two weeks ago, but had to sit out Saturday's game. If he can't go, look for junior Omar Payne to help fill the void. In six games this season, Payne is averaging 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists. Payne scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Warhawks to a 91-61 win over Voorhees on Nov. 20.

Why UL Monroe can cover

Junior guard Tyreke Locure helps power the Warhawks' offense. He leads the team in scoring and is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He is connecting on 40% of his field goals, including 34.9% from 3-point range. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past five games and in 10 of 12 games on the year. He is coming off a 17-point, seven-assist performance in Saturday's 83-59 win over Lamar.

Senior guard Jamari Blackmon also helps provide offense for Louisiana-Monroe. He has reached double-figure scoring in seven of 11 games, including a 16-point performance against Lamar. He just missed a double-double in a loss at Tulane on Nov. 28, scoring nine points, while dishing out eight assists. For the season, he is averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

How to make UL Monroe vs. Jacksonville picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 133 combined points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $200 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.