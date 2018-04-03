Jalen Brunson doesn't mind taking a backseat as Donte DiVincenzo drives Villanova to the title

SAN ANTONIO -- Villanova didn't need Jalen Brunson to be vintage Jalen Brunson in Monday night's national championship game.

Brunson, a national Player of the Year frontrunner, finished with a ho-hum nine points on 1-of-5 shooting and two assists -- the same number of times he coughed it up to his opponent as Villanova defeated Michigan, 79-62.

Sure, Brunson has been Villanova's lifeline -- and specifically this postseason, averaging 16.2 points and four assists per contest. But he has a keen knack for feeling the pulse of the game as well as any point guard in the country, and he quickly used his stethoscope to diagnose that it was Donte DiVincenzo, not him, who had the hottest hand on Monday.

Brunson could've forced the issue and gotten his, maybe improve his draft stock and put up 20 despite a shaky start. He could've kept shooting, been more selfish and grinded it out on the offensive end. Maybe he finds a groove, you know?

Instead, Brunson called shotgun and let DiVincenzo drive Villanova to the title.

"I'm just so thankful that he was able to have one of these nights tonight," Brunson said of DiVincenzo's 31-point performance, which earned him Most Outstanding Player honors. "It just shows you how much depth we have as a team and how we just don't care who gets the credit. If someone is hot, feed him. And just trying to play off each other and just trying to make sure we're all playing together."

Brunson's teammates were hardly surprised he took a backseat once it was apparent DiVincenzo had a hot hand.

"He's just always all about the team," junior guard Phil Booth said. "His mental approach to the game is on another level. We just made it all about each other. We just focused on being the best team we could be this season.

"And Jalen's been great all season. He's a great leader, so unselfish. With all the buzz around him with Player of the Year, he just played his game. The awards came. A guy that a lot of people don't find around."

There are very few teams adequately stocked with talent to withstand a mediocre night from its best player. Villanova is one. And Villanova didn't withstand it. It cruised to a sixth consecutive double-digit NCAA Tournament win, with Brunson the backstory to DiVincenzo.

Maybe things could've gone differently had Brunson not recognized DiVincenzo's breakout-in-the-making. Maybe John Beilein is cutting down the nets and taking home his first national championship. Maybe we're not talking about Villanova as a dynasty.

But with Brunson's brilliance on full display, there was no other way this night would end.

Whether he declares for the NBA Draft and forgoes his final college season or not, he will go down as one of the most heralded players in Villanova's proud history. His performance in the 2018 championship game was largely forgettable, but his impact -- and more importantly, Villanova's 2018 title -- may not have happened.