Four-star combo guard Jalen Davis committed to Gonzaga on CBS Sports HQ on Tuesday. The No. 13-ranked player in the 2027 recruiting cycle by 247Sports committed to the Bulldogs over North Carolina, UCLA and Washington.

The Bremerton, Washington, product is Gonzaga's second commitment of the 2027 recruiting cycle, joining four-star guard Dooney Johnson. Johnson is ranked the No. 30 prospect In the 2027 class

If Davis and Johnson end up signing with the Bulldogs, it would mark the first time since 2021 that the program landed two top-30 commitments in the same recruiting cycle. That year, Gonzaga signed Chet Holmgren (No. 1 overall) and Hunter Sallis (No. 10 overall). Davis is the highest-ranked commitment Gonzaga has landed since that star-studded class.

247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finklestein says Davis' "processing ability" is what sets him apart.

"Davis is a skilled guard who differentiates himself with his feel for the game, processing ability, and understanding of how to be a high-volume scorer without having to dominate the basketball. He put up over 23 points per game in the 3SSB season, on over 49% shooting from the floor, while playing largely off the ball. He moves without the ball extremely well. He's a good cutter, knows how to use screens, and is still a very effective passer. There aren't many players in high school basketball who can read a pin-down and then make a pocket pass if the big helps on his catch, but Davis is one of them. His ability to make quick reads and decisions is one of the most impressive parts of his game."

There has been a flood of big-name commitments from the 2027 recruiting cycle during the last several weeks. On Monday, five-star CJ Rosser committed to North Carolina, which marked the highest-ranked player from the upcoming recruiting cycle to come off the board.

Other notable names who have come off the board: DeMarcus Henry (North Carolina), Lewis Uvwo (Providence), Reese Alston (LSU), Asa Montgomery (Duke) and Cayden Daughtry (Arkansas). Notably, Beckham Black, the No. 1-ranked player in the 2027 recruiting class, has yet to announce where he will be playing next season.