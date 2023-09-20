Five-star shooting guard Jalil Bethea became Miami's highest-ranked commitment in history on Wednesday, according to 247Sports. The addition of the historic top-10 prospect -- Bethea checks in at No. 7 overall and No. 2 among shooting guards in 247Sports' rankings -- boosts the Hurricanes to No. 3 in the 2024 team rankings, up 10 spots.

For perspective: Lonnie Walker was the last five-star recruit to choose Miami -- in 2017.

After entering September without a single commitment, the Hurricanes have found their third in roughly two week's time. First up was four-star shooting guard Austin Swartz, the No. 50 player in the class, on Sept. 5. Three-star small forward and top-150 player Isaiah Johnson-Arigu pledged last week.

Fresh off a Final Four run, the Hurricanes are reaping the benefits on the recruiting trail with the top commitment in program history. It's a massive win for coach Jim Larrañaga. And he might not be done. Miami is in the mix for two top-50 players: SG Billy Richmond and PF Nicolas Codie, both four-star prospects. If the Hurricanes land both, they're looking at the top recruiting class in program history.

Miami also landed Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland from this transfer portal this offseason as a possible replacement for Jordan Miller and Isaiah Wong, both of whom are in the NBA.