Who's Playing
App. State Mountaineers @ James Madison Dukes
Current Records: App. State 10-7, James Madison 10-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the App. State Mountaineers and the James Madison Dukes are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Mountaineers are coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.
App. State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They blew past Old Dominion 62-43 on Thursday. The Mountaineers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 19 points or more this season.
Meanwhile, there's no place like home for James Madison, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They skirted past Marshall 67-64. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Dukes have posted since November 17, 2023.
App. State's win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-7. As for James Madison, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-8.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: App. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Everything went App. State's way against James Madison when the teams last played on Saturday, as App. State made off with an 86-66 win. In that game, App. State amassed a halftime lead of 49-30, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.
Series History
App. State has won 5 out of their last 7 games against James Madison.
- Jan 11, 2025 - App. State 86 vs. James Madison 66
- Jan 27, 2024 - App. State 82 vs. James Madison 76
- Jan 13, 2024 - App. State 59 vs. James Madison 55
- Feb 04, 2023 - James Madison 63 vs. App. State 57
- Jan 07, 2023 - App. State 71 vs. James Madison 62
- Nov 22, 2017 - James Madison 105 vs. App. State 99
- Dec 17, 2016 - App. State 73 vs. James Madison 61