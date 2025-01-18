Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: App. State 10-7, James Madison 10-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the App. State Mountaineers and the James Madison Dukes are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Mountaineers are coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

App. State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They blew past Old Dominion 62-43 on Thursday. The Mountaineers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for James Madison, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They skirted past Marshall 67-64. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Dukes have posted since November 17, 2023.

App. State's win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-7. As for James Madison, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: App. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went App. State's way against James Madison when the teams last played on Saturday, as App. State made off with an 86-66 win. In that game, App. State amassed a halftime lead of 49-30, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

App. State has won 5 out of their last 7 games against James Madison.