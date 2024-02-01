Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 6-14, James Madison 18-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Coastal Carolina has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. James Madison is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Coastal Carolina in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Coastal Carolina ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted past the Panthers 85-83. With that victory, Coastal Carolina brought their scoring average up to 75 points per game.

Meanwhile, the matchup between James Madison and the Mountaineers on Saturday hardly resembled the 59-55 effort from their previous meeting. The Dukes fell 82-76 to the Mountaineers. James Madison's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The Chanticleers' victory bumped their record up to 6-14. As for the Dukes, their loss dropped their record down to 18-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Coastal Carolina came up short against the Dukes when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 73-66. Can Coastal Carolina avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

James Madison is a big 19-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

James Madison has won both of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last year.