Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Coppin State 1-11, James Madison 10-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, James Madison is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Coppin State Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. James Madison knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Coppin State likes a good challenge.

James Madison and Hampton couldn't quite live up to the 165-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Dukes took down the Pirates 88-71 on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead James Madison to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaylen Carey, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael Green III, who scored 16 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. The matchup between the Eagles and the Hoyas wasn't particularly close, with the Eagles falling 71-54. Coppin State has struggled against Georgetown recently, as their contest on Tuesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Dukes pushed their record up to 10-0 with that win, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: James Madison hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 93.5 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 55 points per game. The only thing between James Madison and another offensive beatdown is Coppin State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

James Madison came up short against Coppin State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 107-100. Will James Madison have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Coppin State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against James Madison.