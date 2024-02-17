Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Georgia Southern 5-21, James Madison 23-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for James Madison. They and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Georgia Southern is crawling into this game hobbled by five consecutive losses, while James Madison will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

In what's become a running theme this season, James Madison gave their fans yet another huge victory on Thursday. They blew past the Panthers 83-63. With James Madison ahead 51-26 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Georgia Southern found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 82-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Chanticleers.

The Dukes pushed their record up to 23-3 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. As for the Eagles, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-21 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: James Madison just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their shots this season. Given James Madison's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

James Madison couldn't quite finish off the Eagles when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 76-73. Will James Madison have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

James Madison is a big 19.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

James Madison and Georgia Southern both have 1 win in their last 2 games.