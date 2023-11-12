Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Howard 1-1, James Madison 2-0

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

After two games on the road, James Madison is heading back home. They will take on the Howard Bison at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but James Madison ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They walked away with a 113-108 victory over the Golden Flashes.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 22 to 11 on offense, a fact Howard found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell just short of the Yellow Jackets by a score of 88-85.

Despite their loss, Howard saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Shy Odom, who earned 22 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Bryce Harris, who earned 17 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Dukes' win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Bison's loss dropped theirs to 1-1.

Everything came up roses for James Madison against Howard when the teams last played back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 95-69 win. Does James Madison have another victory up their sleeve, or will Howard turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.