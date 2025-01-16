Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Marshall 10-8, James Madison 9-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.09

What to Know

Marshall has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Thundering Herd are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.5 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Marshall earned an 81-69 win over Georgia Southern.

Marshall was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Georgia Southern only posted eight.

Meanwhile, James Madison suffered a painful 86-66 loss at the hands of App. State on Saturday. The Dukes were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-30.

Marshall has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-8 record this season. As for James Madison, they dropped their record down to 9-8 with the defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Marshall has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Marshall is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

James Madison is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

James Madison has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Marshall.