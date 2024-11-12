Who's Playing

Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Mary Baldwin 0-0, James Madison 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels will kick their season off against the James Madison Dukes on Tuesday. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET at Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The experts predicted James Madison would be headed in after a victory, but Norfolk State made sure that didn't happen. James Madison fell 83-69 to Norfolk State on Saturday.

James Madison's defeat ended a five-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 1-1. As for Mary Baldwin, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.