Who's Playing
Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels @ James Madison Dukes
Current Records: Mary Baldwin 0-0, James Madison 1-1
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
What to Know
The Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels will kick their season off against the James Madison Dukes on Tuesday. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET at Atlantic Union Bank Center.
The experts predicted James Madison would be headed in after a victory, but Norfolk State made sure that didn't happen. James Madison fell 83-69 to Norfolk State on Saturday.James Madison's defeat ended a five-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 1-1. As for Mary Baldwin, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.