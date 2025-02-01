Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between James Madison and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Old Dominion 36-25.

James Madison entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Old Dominion step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Old Dominion 10-12, James Madison 12-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

Old Dominion is 2-8 against James Madison since November of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Monarchs in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Wednesday, Old Dominion escaped with a win against App. State by the margin of a single free throw, 78-77. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Monarchs.

Meanwhile, James Madison entered their tilt with Coastal Carolina on Thursday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top against the Chanticleers by a score of 73-64.

Old Dominion pushed their record up to 10-12 with the win, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for James Madison, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-9 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Old Dominion has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Old Dominion came up short against James Madison in their previous matchup last Wednesday, falling 74-60. Can Old Dominion avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

James Madison is a big 10.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

James Madison has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Old Dominion.