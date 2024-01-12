Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, James Madison looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead South Alabama 41-29.

James Madison came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: South Alabama 8-7, James Madison 14-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.50

What to Know

South Alabama has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The South Alabama Jaguars and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Saturday, the Jaguars opened the new year with a less-than-successful 90-76 loss to the Panthers. South Alabama has struggled against Georgia State recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, James Madison unfortunately witnessed the end of their 14-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles.

Despite their loss, James Madison saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaylen Carey, who scored 12 points, was perhaps the best of all. T.J. Bickerstaff was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Even though they lost, James Madison were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Southern Miss only pulled down eight offensive rebounds.

The Jaguars' loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for the Dukes, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 14-1.

South Alabama is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

South Alabama beat James Madison 75-66 when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Will South Alabama repeat their success, or does James Madison have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

James Madison is a big 12.5-point favorite against South Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

South Alabama has won both of the games they've played against James Madison in the last year.