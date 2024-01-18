Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-11, James Madison 15-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes and the UL Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Neither James Madison nor UL Monroe could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

The point spread may have favored James Madison on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Mountaineers 59-55. It was the first time this season that James Madison let down their fans at home.

James Madison's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Terrence Edwards Jr., who scored 19 points along with five rebounds and four steals, and Xavier Brown who scored ten points along with five steals. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They took a 67-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. That's two games in a row now that UL Monroe has lost by exactly 13 points.

Even though they lost, UL Monroe were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas State only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

The Dukes' loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 15-2. As for the Warhawks, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season.

Thursday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: James Madison have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

James Madison was able to grind out a solid win over UL Monroe when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 58-45. Does James Madison have another victory up their sleeve, or will UL Monroe turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.