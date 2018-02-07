James Madison postpones next two games due to possible mumps outbreak
There has been at least one confirmed case within the coaching staff
James Madison has postponed its men's basketball games Thursday and Saturday amid fears of a potential mumps outbreak within the program.
In a statement from the university Tuesday, there is one confirmed case within the coaching staff and another probable case in an individual who has since recovered. Two other individuals have been identified as suspected cases of mumps but the diagnosis has not been confirmed.
As a precaution, all personnel connected to the men's and women's basketball programs have been given booster shots. The athletic department says it is working closely with health officials regarding best practices and limiting exposure.
The games on Thursday vs. UNC Wilmington and Saturday vs. Elon will be rescheduled, although dates have not been set yet.
James Madison (7-18), is scheduled to play College of Charleston on Feb. 15.
