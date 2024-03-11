The 2024 Sun Belt Men's Championship Game features the No. 2 seed James Madison Dukes matching up against the No. 4 seed Arkansas State Red Wolves on Monday evening. The Dukes are red-hot heading into this matchup, winning 12 straight games. They beat Texas State 73-68 in the semifinals. Arkansas State knocked off Appalachian State 67-65 to advance to this championship battle.

Tipoff from Pensacola Bay Center in Florida is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Dukes are 5.5-point favorites in the latest James Madison vs. Arkansas State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5. Before making any Arkansas State vs. James Madison picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on James Madison vs. Arkansas State and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Arkansas State vs. James Madison:

James Madison vs. Arkansas State spread: James Madison -5.5

James Madison vs. Arkansas State over/under: 153.5 points

James Madison vs. Arkansas State money line: Madison -249, Arkansas State +203

ARST: Arkansas State has covered in 22 of its last 31 games

JMU: James Madison has won 25 of its last 28 games

James Madison vs. Arkansas State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why James Madison can cover

Junior guard Terrence Edwards Jr. has a smooth all-around offensive approach. He attacks the glass and has a good feel as a playmaker. The Georgia native leads the team in points (17.6) with 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He's scored 18-plus points in four of his last five games. On Mar. 9 versus Marshall, he tallied 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Senior forward T.J. Bickerstaff brings outstanding effort and length to the frontcourt. Bickerstaff puts himself in the position to take efficient looks but will consistently crash the boards. He averages 13.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and shoots 62% from the field. Bickerstaff has finished with 11 double-doubles this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Arkansas State can cover

Senior guard Caleb Fields is an energetic scoring threat in the backcourt. Fields uses his crafty ball handles and speed to get past defenders. The Tennessee native is putting up 11.8 points with a team-high 5.7 assists per game. In the semifinal win over Appalachian State, Fields had 23 points and six assists.

Junior guard Taryn Todd continues to be an asset for the Red Wolves. Todd is able to get a score from all three levels when needed, logging 12.8 points, 3.4 rebound and 2.5 assists per game. On Mar. 9 in the quarterfinal versus Louisiana, he totaled 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arkansas State vs. James Madison picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 156 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins James Madison vs. Arkansas State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $1,700 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.