The James Madison Dukes will be looking to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Coppin State Eagles on Wednesday morning. James Madison bounced back from a narrow loss at then-No. 3 Virginia with wins over Gallaudet and LIU. Coppin State is coming off a nine-game road trip and is getting set for its first home game since mid-November.

Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. ET. The Dukes are favored by 15.5 points in the latest James Madison vs. Coppin State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 166.5.

James Madison vs. Coppin State spread: James Madison -15.5

James Madison vs. Coppin State over/under: 166.5 points

James Madison vs. Coppin State money line: James Madison -1400, Coppin State +800

Why James Madison can cover

James Madison is off to a fantastic start this season, with two of its three losses coming on the road against North Carolina and Virginia. The Dukes were competitive in their loss to the Cavaliers earlier this month, as they trailed by just two points with less than a minute remaining before Virginia ultimately won in a 55-50 final. They have bounced back from that loss with a pair of blowout wins, including a 115-79 victory over LIU on Sunday.

Senior guard Vado Morse leads a balanced James Madison lineup with 13.0 points per game. Senior guard Takal Molson (11.9), sophomore guard Terrence Edwards (11.2) and senior forward Mezie Offurum (10.1) are all scoring in double figures as well. The Dukes' experience has allowed them to cover the spread in five of their last seven road games, and they have also covered in seven consecutive December games.

Why Coppin State can cover

James Madison has played against multiple high-level opponents on the road this season and has a big conference game looming against Georgia State, so this game might not get its full attention. Coppin State has faced a brutal schedule thus far, as it is returning home for the first time since mid-November. The Eagles wrapped up a nine-game road trip last Tuesday, giving them eight days to rest in between games.

They have only played two home games all season, beating Mt. St. Mary's as 1-point favorites and upsetting Navy as 2.5-point underdogs. Senior guard Sam Sessoms leads the Eagles with 23.7 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Nendah Tarke has been a key contributor as well, averaging 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

