Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ James Madison

Current Records: Georgia Southern 11-7; James Madison 11-7

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles are on the road again on Saturday and play against the James Madison Dukes at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Eagles should still be feeling good after a win, while James Madison will be looking to regain their footing.

It was a close one, but on Thursday Georgia Southern sidestepped the App. State Mountaineers for a 67-65 victory.

Speaking of close games: James Madison was just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 63-62 to the South Alabama Jaguars.

James Madison's defeat took them down to 11-7 while Georgia Southern's victory pulled them up to 11-7. A win for James Madison would reverse both their bad luck and Georgia Southern's good luck. We'll see if James Madison manages to pull off that tough task or if Georgia Southern keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.