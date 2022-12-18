Who's Playing

LIU @ James Madison

Current Records: LIU 1-9; James Madison 8-3

What to Know

The LIU Sharks will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Atlantic Union Bank Center at 2 p.m. ET Sunday. The James Madison Dukes will be strutting in after a victory while the Sharks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between LIU and the Albany Great Danes this past Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with LIU falling 76-59 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown James Madison laid on the Gallaudet University Bison.

LIU have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 29-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.

LIU is now 1-9 while the Dukes sit at 8-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sharks are 361st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 83.1 on average. James Madison's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 90.5 points per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 29-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 28.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.