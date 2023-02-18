Who's Playing

Louisiana @ James Madison

Current Records: Louisiana 21-6; James Madison 18-9

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Dukes bagged a 76-67 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Louisiana didn't have too much trouble with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at home on Thursday as they won 84-67.

Barring any buzzer beaters, James Madison is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (14-7), so they might be worth a quick bet.

James Madison is now 18-9 while Louisiana sits at 21-6. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: James Madison comes into the contest boasting the 17th most points per game in college basketball at 81.1. The Ragin Cajuns have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with a 48.40% field goal percentage, good for 17th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Dukes are a 3-point favorite against the Ragin Cajuns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.