Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ James Madison

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 10-12; James Madison 14-8

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are on the road again Saturday and play against the James Madison Dukes at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Things were close when Louisiana-Monroe and the Marshall Thundering Herd clashed on Thursday, but the Warhawks ultimately edged out the opposition 86-82.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, James Madison beat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 75-69 on Thursday.

Louisiana-Monroe is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Louisiana-Monroe, who are 10-9 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Louisiana-Monroe to 10-12 and the Dukes to 14-8. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Dukes are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.