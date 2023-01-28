Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ James Madison

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 10-12; James Madison 14-8

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are on the road again on Saturday and play against the James Madison Dukes at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Louisiana-Monroe came out on top in a nail-biter against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Thursday, sneaking past 86-82.

Meanwhile, James Madison didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 75-69 win.

Their wins bumped the Warhawks to 10-12 and the Dukes to 14-8. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.