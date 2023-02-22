Who's Playing

Marshall @ James Madison

Current Records: Marshall 23-6; James Madison 20-9

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Thundering Herd and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Troy Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Marshall proved too difficult a challenge. Marshall beat Troy 88-78.

Meanwhile, James Madison didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 74-68 win.

The wins brought Marshall up to 23-6 and the Dukes to 20-9. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Thundering Herd enter the matchup with 82.4 points per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. James Madison is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.8 on average. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Series History

James Madison have won all of the games they've played against Marshall in the last nine years.