Who's Playing
Marshall @ James Madison
Current Records: Marshall 23-6; James Madison 20-9
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Thundering Herd and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Troy Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Marshall proved too difficult a challenge. Marshall beat Troy 88-78.
Meanwhile, James Madison didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 74-68 win.
The wins brought Marshall up to 23-6 and the Dukes to 20-9. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Thundering Herd enter the matchup with 82.4 points per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. James Madison is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.8 on average. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
James Madison have won all of the games they've played against Marshall in the last nine years.
- Dec 31, 2022 - James Madison 72 vs. Marshall 66
- Dec 06, 2015 - James Madison 107 vs. Marshall 84
- Nov 27, 2015 - James Madison 89 vs. Marshall 75