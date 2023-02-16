Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ James Madison

Current Records: Old Dominion 16-10; James Madison 18-9

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs haven't won a game against the James Madison Dukes since Dec. 1 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Old Dominion's road trip will continue as they head to Atlantic Union Bank Center at 7 p.m. ET to face off against James Madison. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Monarchs came out on top in a nail-biter against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats this past Saturday, sneaking past 70-68.

Meanwhile, James Madison bagged a 73-66 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers this past Saturday.

The wins brought Old Dominion up to 16-10 and James Madison to 18-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Old Dominion enters the contest with only 11 turnovers per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. But the Dukes rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.7 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

James Madison and Old Dominion both have three wins in their last six games.